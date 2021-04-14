Oh Good, There's a New Government Office to Oversee 'Relief' Funds

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Wednesday the Biden administration has opened a new government office to oversee the disbursement of Wuhan coronavirus "relief" funds.

"Today the Department of the Treasury announced the establishment of a new department, the Office of Recovery Programs to lead the Treasury Department's implementation of economic relief and recovery programs, including nearly $420 billion in programs from the American Rescue Plan. This new office, which will be led by the inaugural Chief Recovery Officer Jacob Leibenluft, will be focused on officially establishing and administering Treasury's programs to support an equitable and swift recovery from the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

As a reminder the most recent "relief" package -- the American Rescue Plan -- was full of Democrat pet projects and limited relief related to the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board estimated that only $825 billion was directly related to Covid-19 relief and $1 trillion was “expansions of progressive programs, pork, and unrelated policy changes.” For example, separately, our auditors found that $470 million in the bill doubles the budgets of The Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Endowment of the Arts and the Humanities.

Prior to the establishment of this new office, relief programs were managed by previously established offices inside the Treasury Department.

"The implementation of the recovery programs disbursed through the tax code, including Economic Impact Payments and the enhanced Child Tax Credit, will continue to be led by the Office of Tax Policy, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Bureau of Fiscal Service, in coordination with the Office of Recovery Programs," the Treasury Department released.