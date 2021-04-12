Minneapolis

UPDATE: Biden Condemns Minneapolis Rioting

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 12, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

UPDATE II: President Biden condemned rioting in Minneapolis Monday night. 

"Peaceful protest is understandable. And the fact is that we do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in Black community in that environment is real, serious, and consequential. But that does not justify violence," Biden said. 

UPDATE: Body camera footage has been released. 

Sunday night Minneapolis police shot and killed a man during a traffic stop. In response to the situation, Black Lives Matter activists took to the streets and rioted for hours. 

When asked about the shooting Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not condemn the riots and violence, but said President Joe Biden would be making a statement later in the day about the situation. 

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of life at the hands of law enforcement in Minnesota yesterday," Psaki said. "It is a reminder of the pain, the anger, the trauma, the exhaustion that many communities across the country have felt as we see these incidents continue to occur." 

As a reminder, Vice President Kamala Harris helped bail out violent rioters last year. 

