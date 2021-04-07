Trump Weighs in on Whether Matt Gaetz Asked Him For a Pardon

President Donald Trump is denying a report in the New York Times that Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is currently under federal investigation, asked him for a preemptive pardon.

“Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon. It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him," Trump released in a statement Wednesday.

Gaetz is allegedly under investigation for an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. He denies the accusations and defended himself in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner earlier this week.