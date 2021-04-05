Israel

State Department Tries to Downplay Trump's Middle East Peace with a New Description

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 05, 2021 2:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During his time in the White House, President Donald Trump struck a number of historic Middle East peace deals known as the Abraham Accords. 

In September, Trump hosted leaders from Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates to sign the agreements. 

President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani at the White House Tuesday to sign the Abraham Accords and usher in official normalization between the three countries. 

"We're here this afternoon to change the course of history. After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East," Trump said. "Today’s signing sets history on a new course and there will be more countries to follow these great leaders."

Now, the Biden State Department is working to downplay the successes and is refusing to accurately describe them as Abraham Accords. Instead, State Department officials are calling the historic deals simple "normalization agreements." 

Regardless of the Biden administration's attempts to limit progress made in the region, the countries party to the Abraham Accords are moving forward. 

