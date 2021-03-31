The Left is Changing the Language on Illegal Immigration

As part of their overall open border, global citizen strategy they hope to permanently implement in the United States, the Left is changing the language we've used for decades to describe illegal and legal immigration.

In U.S. code, the term "alien" is used to describe any individual who is not a citizen. "Alien" is used for a number of different immigration categories, including inadmissible aliens. It is also used to describe people lawfully in the country and those unlawfully in the country. It is not a term solely used to describe illegal immigration. Now, the term is being removed from official documents.

JUST IN: U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security to rewrite policy manuals; will remove the term “alien” to create a "less adversarial tone" — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 30, 2021

But they aren't stopping there.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who compared Border Patrol and ICE agents to Nazis, is berating the use of the term "surge" to describe an influx of illegal immigration. During a video she published on her Instagram page, Ocasio-Cortez said the use of the term bolsters white supremacy.

.@AOC on border crisis: "This is not a 'surge,' these are children, and they are not insurgents." pic.twitter.com/2V9GO5p8xe — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 31, 2021

In AOC’s woke speech world you’re not allowed to use words that describe things because racism and stuff.



Take that NPR, WaPo, and NYT! https://t.co/jZhH0CqrAO pic.twitter.com/Rtn7ue3KHJ — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 31, 2021