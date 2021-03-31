Illegal Immigration

The Left is Changing the Language on Illegal Immigration

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 3:30 PM
The Left is Changing the Language on Illegal Immigration

Source: (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

As part of their overall open border, global citizen strategy they hope to permanently implement in the United States, the Left is changing the language we've used for decades to describe illegal and legal immigration. 

In U.S. code, the term "alien" is used to describe any individual who is not a citizen. "Alien" is used for a number of different immigration categories, including inadmissible aliens. It is also used to describe people lawfully in the country and those unlawfully in the country. It is not a term solely used to describe illegal immigration. Now, the term is being removed from official documents. 

But they aren't stopping there. 

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who compared Border Patrol and ICE agents to Nazis, is berating the use of the term "surge" to describe an influx of illegal immigration. During a video she published on her Instagram page, Ocasio-Cortez said the use of the term bolsters white supremacy. 

