Another Round of Child Sex Offenders Caught at the Border

U.S. Border Patrol and Customs Enforcement agents have caught another round of sex offenders at the southern border, including individuals who sexually abused minor children.

"U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an illegal alien Saturday morning with a prior conviction for a sexual offense. The incident occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 15 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing," U.S. Customs and Border Protection released about one of the individuals. "Records checks revealed that the man, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was previously convicted on July 1, 2009, for Annoying or Molesting a Victim under 18, out of Los Angeles, California. The illegal alien was sentenced to three years probation for his sex crime."

"In fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020 El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 16 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges," they continued.

Border Patrol agents arrested a 32-year-old Mexican national Saturday with a prior conviction for Annoying or Molesting a Victim under 18.



Learn more via @CBPElCentro: https://t.co/RCagn3zSAS pic.twitter.com/BzHzO3wOaK — CBP (@CBP) March 30, 2021

Crossing our Borders



Within the copious amounts of groups being encountered in #RGV, a Salvadoran man with a prior conviction for murder was discovered. FYTD RGV agents have arrested over 861 criminal aliens, to include 63 gang members and 92 sex offenders.#CrossingOurBorders pic.twitter.com/9MKD9cYPI1 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 27, 2021

Two child predators were arrested by #USBP within 3 hrs after they illegally entered the U.S.



Record checks revealed the sex offenders committed their crimes against children residing in the Rio Grande Valley. #CrossingOurBorders pic.twitter.com/Ae1cRvI9fJ — Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez (@USBPDepChiefRGV) March 30, 2021

Criminals are taking advantage of the surge of illegal immigration and unaccompanied minors on the southern border as federal and local authorities continue to be overwhelmed. Through open border policies and executive actions, President Joe Biden has set the system up to fail.