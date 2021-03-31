Illegal Immigration

Another Round of Child Sex Offenders Caught at the Border

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

U.S. Border Patrol and Customs Enforcement agents have caught another round of sex offenders at the southern border, including individuals who sexually abused minor children. 

"U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an illegal alien Saturday morning with a prior conviction for a sexual offense. The incident occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 15 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Sector Rally Point for further processing," U.S. Customs and Border Protection released about one of the individuals. "Records checks revealed that the man, a 32-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was previously convicted on July 1, 2009, for Annoying or Molesting a Victim under 18, out of Los Angeles, California. The illegal alien was sentenced to three years probation for his sex crime." 

"In fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, 2020 El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed 16 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges," they continued. 

Criminals are taking advantage of the surge of illegal immigration and unaccompanied minors on the southern border as federal and local authorities continue to be overwhelmed. Through open border policies and executive actions, President Joe Biden has set the system up to fail. 

