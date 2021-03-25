Grassley: Why Hasn't Anyone Who Lied Under Oath About Kavanaugh Been Prosecuted?

Former Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who oversaw the chaotic confirmation hearings of now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wants to know why individuals who made false claims under oath still haven't been prosecuted.

More than 2yrs ago we had some bogus allegations against now Justice Kavanaugh we know ppl lied to congress &that’s against the law So I sent criminal referral to DOJ for prosecution/I sent a letter to DOJ this wk wanting to know why these ppl haven’t been prosecuted 2yrs later?? — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 24, 2021

After a lengthy investigation, the Committee found that all allegations made against Kavanaugh, including by main Democrat witness Christine Blasey Ford, lacked evidence. Worse, provably false allegations were made under oath and a number of individuals were referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution. The lack of evidence was detailed in a 500-page long report, which was published in November 2018.

"Committee investigators found no verifiable evidence that supported Dr. Ford’s allegations against Justice Kavanaugh. The witnesses that Dr. Ford identified as individuals who could corroborate her allegations failed to do so, and in fact, contradicted her," the report states.

"After an extensive investigation that included the thorough review of all potentially credible evidence submitted and interviews of more than 40 individuals with information relating to the allegations, including classmates and friends of all those involved, Committee investigators found no witness who could provide any verifiable evidence to support any of the allegations brought against Justice Kavanaugh," the report continues. "In other words, following the separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh."