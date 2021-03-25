Brett Kavanaugh

Grassley: Why Hasn't Anyone Who Lied Under Oath About Kavanaugh Been Prosecuted?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 9:10 AM
  Share   Tweet
Grassley: Why Hasn't Anyone Who Lied Under Oath About Kavanaugh Been Prosecuted?

Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Former Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, who oversaw the chaotic confirmation hearings of now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, wants to know why individuals who made false claims under oath still haven't been prosecuted. 

After a lengthy investigation, the Committee found that all allegations made against Kavanaugh, including by main Democrat witness Christine Blasey Ford, lacked evidence. Worse, provably false allegations were made under oath and a number of individuals were referred to the Department of Justice for prosecution. The lack of evidence was detailed in a 500-page long report, which was published in November 2018. 

"Committee investigators found no verifiable evidence that supported Dr. Ford’s allegations against Justice Kavanaugh. The witnesses that Dr. Ford identified as individuals who could corroborate her allegations failed to do so, and in fact, contradicted her," the report states.

"After an extensive investigation that included the thorough review of all potentially credible evidence submitted and interviews of more than 40 individuals with information relating to the allegations, including classmates and friends of all those involved, Committee investigators found no witness who could provide  any  verifiable evidence to support any of the allegations brought against Justice Kavanaugh," the report continues. "In other  words, following the  separate and extensive investigations by both the Committee and the FBI, there was no evidence to substantiate any of the claims of sexual assault made against Justice Kavanaugh."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Ted Cruz Had the Perfect Response to a Reporter Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask
Matt Vespa
GOP Group Highlights Biden's Role in Creating the Border Crisis Ahead of First Press Conference
Reagan McCarthy
'Wasn't Like This Four Years Ago': Local Law Enforcement Feeling the Brunt of Surge at the Border
Julio Rosas
As CNN's Stelter Focuses on Fox and Tucker, 'Reliable Sources' Faces Consecutive Weeks of Year Low Ratings
Connor McNulty

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Now Has a Third Scandal
Beth Baumann

'Conservative Cancel Culture' Is Coming for Gov. Noem
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular