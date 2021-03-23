White House

New and Devastating Border Photos Prompt a Psaki Flashback

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 23, 2021 9:45 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Biden administration is still refusing to allow reporters and photographers into overcrowded Customs and Border Patrol facilities, but they've finally released some of their own photos to ABC News. 

The photos show packed conditions without social distancing measures. 

But during a briefing at the White House on February 23, Psaki scoffed at the idea that children would be placed side-by-side in processing facilities. The comment came after the Biden administration opened additional facilities once deemed "concentration camps" by Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“I’m sure you’re not suggesting that we have children right next to each other in ways that are not COVID safe, are you?” Psaki said.

Yesterday Psaki claimed the Biden White House is still "dedicated" to transparency on the issue and is working to approve press access. 

"We are working to finalize details, and I hope to have an update in the coming days.  We are working through, with the Department of Health and Human Services and also the Department of Homeland Security, to ensure privacy and ensure we're following COVID protocols.  We remain committed to transparency, and, of course, as I noted last week, we certainly want to make sure that the media has access to these sites," she said. 

