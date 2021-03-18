Biden Calls Kamala Harris the President Again

Speaking from the White House about Wuhan coronavirus vaccine distribution Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the president.

"We believe that speed and efficiency must be matched with fairness and equity. Now when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that tour, injecting people and giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope," Biden said.

Biden refers to Kamala Harris as "President Harris"pic.twitter.com/ErAniDS5eG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2021

This isn't the first time this has happened.

"I hope the President [Trump] will clearly and unambiguously urge all Americans to take the vaccine once it's available. I took it to instill public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason," Biden said in December 2020.



&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-marker" data-id="0" data-type="true" style="display: none; line-height: 0;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-marker" data-id="0" data-type="false" style="display: none; line-height: 0;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

The new statement comes as President Biden has been largely absent for public view during the first two months of his presidency. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has finally announced Biden will hold his first formal press conference next week.

Meanwhile, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell argues it's actually White House Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice who is running a shadow presidency.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com