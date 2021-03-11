Biden Moves Up the Date for When Democrats' Massive Pork Bill Will Become Law

UPDATE: The bill has been signed.

Biden brings reporters in to see him sign the bill - thumps the pen down on the desk, gets up and leaves without taking questions pic.twitter.com/Xva71ZmKPZ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 11, 2021

***Original post***

President Joe Biden was scheduled to sign the completely partisan, $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" from the White House on Friday afternoon. Instead, he will sign the monstrous piece of legislation, which has been dishonestly called a pandemic "relief" bill, on Thursday afternoon. He will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Biden to sign $1.9 trillion virus relief bill Thursday afternoon, a day earlier than first planned. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 11, 2021

The far left of the Democrat Party has been praising the legislation, which received no Republican votes, as the "most progressive" and "comprehensive" bill since FDR's New Deal.

Republicans before passage: “this isn’t a COVID bill, it’s just a ton of liberal progressive wishlist items”



Democrats before passage: “no, this is for COVID, we promise”



Democrats after passage: https://t.co/2Wrg278tOq — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who successfully led Congress through the passage of multiple and bipartisan relief bills last year, is calling it one of the worst he's ever seen.

"This is a classic example of big government Democratic overreach in the name of COVID relief. And we all know that what we should have been doing and would have been doing had this been a bipartisan discussion, instead of a jam the other side approach, is $500 or $600 billion directly targeted at the problem. But, of course, the $1.9 trillion problem, as we’ve said repeatedly, only had about one percent or less for vaccines, nine percent or less for healthcare," McConnell said during a press conference Wednesday. "So, I think this is actually one of the worst pieces of legislation I’ve seen pass here in the time I’ve been in the Senate. We believe the American people need to learn more and more about it. And we’re going to see that they do that in the coming months, as we talk repeatedly about the provisions in the bill that the Democrats do not want to discuss."