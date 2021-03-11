Joe Biden

Biden Moves Up the Date for When Democrats' Massive Pork Bill Will Become Law

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 11, 2021 1:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Moves Up the Date for When Democrats' Massive Pork Bill Will Become Law

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

UPDATE: The bill has been signed. 

***Original post***

President Joe Biden was scheduled to sign the completely partisan, $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" from the White House on Friday afternoon. Instead, he will sign the monstrous piece of legislation, which has been dishonestly called a pandemic "relief" bill, on Thursday afternoon. He will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. 

The far left of the Democrat Party has been praising the legislation, which received no Republican votes, as the "most progressive" and "comprehensive" bill since FDR's New Deal. 

Meanwhile Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who successfully led Congress through the passage of multiple and bipartisan relief bills last year, is calling it one of the worst he's ever seen. 

"This is a classic example of big government Democratic overreach in the name of COVID relief. And we all know that what we should have been doing and would have been doing had this been a bipartisan discussion, instead of a jam the other side approach, is $500 or $600 billion directly targeted at the problem. But, of course, the $1.9 trillion problem, as we’ve said repeatedly, only had about one percent or less for vaccines, nine percent or less for healthcare," McConnell said during a press conference Wednesday. "So, I think this is actually one of the worst pieces of legislation I’ve seen pass here in the time I’ve been in the Senate. We believe the American people need to learn more and more about it. And we’re going to see that they do that in the coming months, as we talk repeatedly about the provisions in the bill that the Democrats do not want to discuss."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Bill de Blasio: Cuomo 'Can No Longer Serve as Governor'
Reagan McCarthy
New Memo Shows National Guard Being Forced to Stay at U.S. Capitol, Despite a Lack of Resources
Katie Pavlich
Poll Shows Parents Overwhelmingly Favor Reopening Schools
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
The New York Times' Response to Tucker Carlson Yesterday Is Why the Left Can't Use the 'Snowflake' Attack
Matt Vespa

Biden Is Giving a Big Speech Thursday Night...But Won't Take Questions
Katie Pavlich
Fact Check: About Those Viral 'Trump vs. Biden' Economic Charts...
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular