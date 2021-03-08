Pelosi's January 6th Task Force Slammed as Partisan Witch Hunt

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's commission looking into the events and attacks at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th are being slammed as partisan and unserious as Democrats attempt to lock Republicans out of the process. Her choice to appoint General Russel Honore to lead the task force ensures the process won't be fair and that the results of any "investigation" are already tainted with vicious political motivations.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is particularly frustrated and warning Pelosi isn't interested in a fair process.

“I am concerned about the partisan appointment of General Honore. I met with General Honore on Wednesday at his request. Our meeting, which took place after his team had completed their report and after I read about their findings in the media, was far too late in the process. I asked him about prior statements, including his inflammatory accusation that Capitol Police officers themselves were complicit in the attack. He reiterated that those statements were made prior to his appointment. General Honore’s publicly expressed statements and biases raise a serious question about why Speaker Pelosi would choose him in the first place," McCarthy released in a statement over the weekend."

“What I communicated to the Task Force is that the main problem with Capitol Police is its management structure. Structure dictates behavior, and a Capitol Police Board dominated by political appointees is no way to maintain the security of the Capitol," he continued. “While there may be some worthy recommendations forthcoming, General Honore's notorious partisan bias calls into question the rationality of appointing him to lead this important security review. It also raises the unacceptable possibility that the Speaker desired a certain result: turning the Capitol into a fortress.”

Last week Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee wrote a letter to Pelosi and argued Honore's partisanship is disqualifying.