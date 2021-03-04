Crenshaw: Democrats Are Cementing the Most Problematic Voting Practices of the 2020 Election

Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw blasted Democrats on the House floor Wednesday night before they voted to pass HR1, arguing the legislation legitimizes the worst voting practices of the 2020 election.

"This bill makes elections less trustworthy, not more, and trust is everything. People can see the faults in the process. Whether its ballots at the wrong house or careless verification processes. They believe people are cheating, you can't just dismiss that. We have to fix it," Crenshaw said. "But instead this bill makes permanent the problematic election practices that cause distrust. For example, ballot harvesting which creates serious chain of custody issues. Universal mail-in voting without safeguards, which creates the kind chaos where your ballot ends up in somebody else's hands. Or, forcing states to disregard their own voter ID laws and use sworn statements instead of an ID."

"The integrity of our elections must be self evident, where the mere possibility of fraud is improbable because the process itself is airtight and secure. Many states do not meet that standard. We should be working together to make elections more secure, not less," he continued.

Crenshaw also blasted Democrats for classifying voting safeguards and verification as "voter suppression."

Far left organizations are applauding the bill's passage. It is now headed to the Senate.