Display Cases Are Empty: February Gun Sales Hit Another Record

Americans turned out in droves again last month to exercise their Second Amendment rights. According to new lawful background check numbers released by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, February 2021 firearm sales increased significantly over February 2020.

"The February 2021 NSSF-adjusted National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) figure of 1,387,076 is an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the February 2020 NSSF-adjusted NICS figure of 1,294,123. For comparison, the unadjusted February 2021 FBI NICS figure 3,394,895 reflects a 22.3 percent increase from the unadjusted FBI NICS figure of 2,776,380 in February 2020," NSSF reports.

The numbers come as Democrats on Capitol Hill plan to ram through a new gun control bill without hearings or debate and as the Biden administration plans executive actions on the issue.

"February’s adjusted NICS data shows us that Americans continue to purchase firearms in record numbers, while at the same time, their elected representatives in Washington, D.C. and the Biden administration plot to steal away their right to purchase firearms. It’s not lost on the firearm industry that after a year of record-setting figures for gun sales, Democrats favoring gun control in both chambers of Congress are ignoring the will of their voters and introducing legislation to limit the rights of law-abiding citizens instead of concentrating efforts to reduce crime. It is staggering the tone-deaf response by politicians to attempt to curb gun owners’ rights and ignore criminals that break the law," NSSF Director of Public Affairs Mark Oliva said about the numbers.

"February 2021 was third highest on record and showed a 7.2 percent increase over February 2019. This is positive growth in the firearm market, even when compared to double-digit and triple-digit performance that has been sustained for a year. It isn’t clear that market demand has been satisfied and there are other factors to consider. Firearm retailers in many locations are still showing empty display cases and low inventory, indicating that firearms are still sought after," he continued.