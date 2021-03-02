Congressman Blasts Fake, Virtue Signaling Pandemic Measures on Capitol Hill

Freshman Republican Congressman Byron Donalds is speaking out against the left's $1.9 trillion Wuhan coronavirus "relief" bill and slamming a number of anti-scientific "mitigation" measures on Capitol Hill.

"For my friends in the media I want to apologize. I actually left my mask in my office. Why do I bring that up? Because it's important in our Capitol that we start talking about the things that are real and not the things that are fake. You see, I already had COVID-19. The attending physician in this very Capitol gave me the antibody test last week. I'm not spreading anything. I forgot my mask. The reality is, if you have antibodies, you're actually okay," Donalds said. "The other reality is is that the President of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, the Speaker of the House have all been innoculated. They have the vaccine but they still wear their mask anyway. The reason they do this is because Washington is accustomed to fan dances. Washington is accustomed doing fake things that don't matter."

"What the media will never tell you is last year $4.1 trillion was appropriated to battle, not only coronavirus, but to get our economy back on track. A trillion dollars of that money has not been spent," Donalds continued, pointing out the vast majority of the "relief" bill is waste. "The American people are being taken advantage of in the Nation's Capitol. They will tell us that 70 percent of the American people support this bill. But if you actually talk to Americans in their everyday life and you tell them that $1.5 trillion will never see their business, never see their pocketbooks, never go to address COVID-19, they would never support a bill like that."

It’s time we speak truth in the nation’s Capitol:



The American Rescue Plan is being sold to the public as COVID-19 aid, yet only 9% of the funds are directed towards providing stimulus relief. The American taxpayers deserve better than radical and fake relief bills. pic.twitter.com/XYvfGuSeNR — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 27, 2021

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently implemented a $500 fine for lawmakers who do not wear a mask. A fine of $2500 is levied for a second offense.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are urging Vice President Kamala Harris to break Senate norms and overrule the parliamentarian in order to include a $15 minimum wage in the final version of the bill.