U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut John Durham has resigned from his post, but will continue his Special Counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia probe and spying on President Trump's 2016 campaign. His final day as U.S. Attorney is February 28.

"My career has been as fulfilling as I could ever have imagined when I graduated from law school way back in 1975,” Durham released in a statement Friday. “Much of that fulfillment has come from all the people with whom I’ve been blessed to share this workplace, and in our partner law enforcement agencies. My love and respect for this Office and the vitally important work done here have never diminished. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as U.S. Attorney, and as a career prosecutor before that, and I will sorely miss it.”

Durham was appointed Special Counsel in December 2020 by former Attorney General Bill Barr. President Joe Joe Biden has indicated Durham will be able to complete his work.

"The Special Counsel is authorized to investigate whether any federal official, employee, or any other person or entity violated the law in connection with the intelligence, counter-intelligence, or law-enforcement activities directed at the 2016 presidential campaigns, individuals associated with those campaigns, and individuals associated with the administration of President Donald J. Trump, including but not limited to Crossfire Hurricane and the investigation of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller,. III," Barr said at the time. "If the Special Counsel believes it is necessary and appropriate, the Special Counsel is authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from his investigation of these matters."

Earlier this month, it was reported Biden planned to ask for the resignations of nearly all Trump appointed U.S. Attorneys.