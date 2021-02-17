Biden Downplays Genocide While Making Excuses for the Chinese Communist Party

During a town hall event with CNN Tuesday night, President Joe Biden was asked about China's continuing aggression toward Hong Kong and the genocide against the Uighurs. During his answer, he downplayed Chinese President Xi Jinping's brutal authoritarianism and pushed off the Uighur question as a "difference in norms."

Why is Joe Biden trying to explain away China's human rights violations?



While discussing China's actions in Hong Kong and the genocide against Uighurs, Biden disgracefully says, “culturally there are different norms”pic.twitter.com/TbF0GEm2xt — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) February 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden still owns a significant portion of a Chinese Communist Party tied company despite claiming he no longer had business dealings in the country.