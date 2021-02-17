China

Biden Downplays Genocide While Making Excuses for the Chinese Communist Party

Feb 17, 2021
During a town hall event with CNN Tuesday night, President Joe Biden was asked about China's continuing aggression toward Hong Kong and the genocide against the Uighurs. During his answer, he downplayed Chinese President Xi Jinping's brutal authoritarianism and pushed off the Uighur question as a "difference in norms." 

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden still owns a significant portion of a Chinese Communist Party tied company despite claiming he no longer had business dealings in the country. 

President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter still owns a 10% stake in a Chinese private equity firm, less than one month before his father is set to take office, business records reviewed by Fox News show. 

The development, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, contradicts Joe Biden's October 2019 pledge to keep his family free of foreign entanglements if he was elected president.

"No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country," the older Biden said at the time. 

Chinese business records reviewed by Fox News show that a U.S. company, Skaneateles LLC, owns a 10% equity stake in Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co. Hunter Biden is the sole beneficial owner of Skaneateles, according to Washington corporate records.

Most Popular