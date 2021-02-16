Report: Biden Administration Banning the Term 'Illegal Alien' in Government Documents

As President Joe Biden gears up to push a massive amnesty bill through Congress, effectively solidifying Democrat political power for decades to come, officials at the Department of Homeland Security have reportedly been told to stop using long held terms like "illegal alien" to describe those who enter the United States unlawfully.

From Buzzfeed:

Department of Homeland Security officials have been directed to stop using words such as “alien” and “illegal alien” from communications with the public or within the agency when referring to people who aren’t US citizens in an effort by the Biden administration to recast immigration terminology. The planned wording change, recounted in a memo obtained by BuzzFeed News, is the latest flashpoint in a yearslong debate over the way immigrants are described in federal laws and by the agencies that oversee immigration. The term "alien" is found within US Code and is regularly referenced in the immigration system and in court rulings to describe everyone who is not a US citizen. In recent years, however, the word has been wiped from the California Labor Code and the Library of Congress after advocacy efforts.

The direction to strip this language does in fact undermine federal law, where the term is clearly present.

"The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) was enacted in 1952. The INA collected many provisions and reorganized the structure of immigration law. The INA has been amended many times over the years and contains many of the most important provisions of immigration law," the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website states. "The INA is contained in the United States Code (U.S.C.). The U.S. Code is a collection of all the laws of the United States. Title 8 of the U.S. Code covers 'Aliens and Nationality.'"