Impeachment Defense: Here's a Flashback to Kamala Harris Laughing About Killing Trump and Pence

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 12, 2021 4:55 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Democrats on Capitol Hill believe President Trump should be barred from ever holding public office again because he "incited" the riot that took place on January 6. 

But arguments presented by Trump's defense team Friday show Democrats themselves have "incited" violence and have gone to great lengths to question election results. The lawmakers who have engaged in the practice include, but are not limited to, the following: 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Democrat Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

Democrat Senator Jon Tester 

Democrat Senator Cory Booker 

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer 

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren 

Democrat Senator Mark Warner

Democrat Senator Bob Menendez 

Democrat Senator Chris Coons

Democrat Senator Chris Collins 

Democrat Senator Dick Durbin 

Democrat Senator Jackie Rosen 

House Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin 

President Joe Biden repeatedly stated he wanted to punch or fight President Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris laughed about killing President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Watch below: 

