Impeachment Defense: Here's a Flashback to Kamala Harris Laughing About Killing Trump and Pence

Democrats on Capitol Hill believe President Trump should be barred from ever holding public office again because he "incited" the riot that took place on January 6.

But arguments presented by Trump's defense team Friday show Democrats themselves have "incited" violence and have gone to great lengths to question election results. The lawmakers who have engaged in the practice include, but are not limited to, the following:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Democrat Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

Democrat Senator Jon Tester

Democrat Senator Cory Booker

Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren

Democrat Senator Mark Warner

Democrat Senator Bob Menendez

Democrat Senator Chris Coons

Democrat Senator Chris Collins

Democrat Senator Dick Durbin

Democrat Senator Jackie Rosen

House Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin

President Joe Biden repeatedly stated he wanted to punch or fight President Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris laughed about killing President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Watch below:

Trump's lawyers plays a 10 minute+ compilation video of Democrats using heated rhetoric:



"The house managers spoke about rhetoric, about a constant drumbeat of heated language. Which I’m sure everyone who is watching expected, we need to share some of their own words." pic.twitter.com/EGYYqBHVQ0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021

Part two of the long compilation video that Trump's defense team played during the impeachment trial of Democrats and members of the media using heated rhetoric pic.twitter.com/7IyfFjapFh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021