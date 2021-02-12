Impeachment Defense: Here's a Flashback to Kamala Harris Laughing About Killing Trump and Pence

Democrats on Capitol Hill believe President Trump should be barred from ever holding public office again because he "incited" the riot that took place on January 6.
But arguments presented by Trump's defense team Friday show Democrats themselves have "incited" violence and have gone to great lengths to question election results. The lawmakers who have engaged in the practice include, but are not limited to, the following:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Democrat Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley
Democrat Senator Jon Tester
Democrat Senator Cory Booker
Democrat Congresswoman Maxine Waters
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer
Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren
Democrat Senator Mark Warner
Democrat Senator Bob Menendez
Democrat Senator Chris Coons
Democrat Senator Chris Collins
Democrat Senator Dick Durbin
Democrat Senator Jackie Rosen
House Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin
President Joe Biden repeatedly stated he wanted to punch or fight President Trump. Vice President Kamala Harris laughed about killing President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Watch below:
Trump's lawyers plays a 10 minute+ compilation video of Democrats using heated rhetoric:— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021
"The house managers spoke about rhetoric, about a constant drumbeat of heated language. Which I’m sure everyone who is watching expected, we need to share some of their own words." pic.twitter.com/EGYYqBHVQ0
Part two of the long compilation video that Trump's defense team played during the impeachment trial of Democrats and members of the media using heated rhetoric pic.twitter.com/7IyfFjapFh— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021
Trump's defense team plays a compilation video of House Democrats objecting to the Electoral College results in 2017 pic.twitter.com/IzAyW7KqQQ— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 12, 2021