White House Asked to Explain Killing Oil Jobs in Favor of 'Green' Jobs That...Don't Exist

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 08, 2021 2:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

During the daily briefing at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was pressed on why President Joe Biden eliminated thousands of Keystone XL pipeline jobs before so-called "green" jobs were available. 

"Why is it that the Biden administration is going to let the thousands of fossil fuel industry workers, whether it is pipeline workers of construction workers who are either out of work or will soon be out of work because of a Biden EP [executive order], where is it they can go for their green job? That is something the administration has promised, there is now a gap, so I'm curious when that happens, when those people can count on that," a reporter asked. "You said they would be getting a green job so I'm just wondering when that will happen."

"Well I'd certainly welcome you to present your data of the thousands and thousands of people who won't be getting a green job. Maybe next time you're here, you can present that," Psaki responded. 


The exchange comes 24-hours after AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka criticized Biden for eliminating high paying, union jobs in favor of jobs that don't exist. 

Two weeks ago former Secretary of State John Kerry, who now serves as Biden's "climate czar" despite owning and using a private jet, told oil workers to "go make solar panels."

