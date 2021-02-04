Will the White House Choose Teachers Unions or 'Follow the Science?'

As the battle between teachers unions and school openings continues, the Biden White House is changing their tune about "following the science."

During the daily briefing Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to make a choice: open schools based on CDC science showing it is safe or allow the teachers unions to keep them closed.

"Michael Bloomberg said yesterday that it is time for President Biden to say that the kids are the most important thing and stand up to the teachers unions. If it comes down to a binary choice, and there is no indication that the teachers union in Chicago or San Francisco are willing to budge at this point, if it comes down to a binary choice, who would the President choose? The kids or the teachers?" Psaki was asked.

"I think it's a little bit unfair how you posed that question but I will say the President believes schools should be open...but we want to do it safely," she responded.

Psaki also claimed CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was "speaking in her personal capacity" when she said it is not a prerequisite for teachers to be vaccinated for Wuhan coronavirus before safely going back to school. This is a false characterization of Malensky's remarks, given that they were made at an official White House task force meeting on Wednesday.

It took just 14 days for Team Biden to get from "we need to listen to the scientists" to "the scientist was speaking in her personal capacity." https://t.co/H00hEl2HCs — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 4, 2021

???? Biden's own CDC Director just said "vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools."



That's it. Open schools now. pic.twitter.com/jWHZ0OQ8EY — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 3, 2021

Further, Psaki said even after vaccination it will be "essential" for Americans to wear masks and socially distance.