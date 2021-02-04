UPDATE: Trump Legal Team Responds; Democrats Demand Trump Testify at His Senate Impeachment Trial

UPDATE: President Trump’s attorneys have rejected Democrat demands, calling them a “publicity stunt.” Trump will not testify at the impeachment trial next week.

"We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt. As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative interference in this unconstitutional proceeding," the attorneys wrote. "Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen."

"The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games," they continued.

***Original post***

House Democrat impeachment managers are demanding President Donald Trump testify at his Senate trial, which starts next week.

2) Impeachment mgrs: "In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

4) Impeachment Mgrs: "Presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton both provided testimony while in office—and the Supreme Court held just last year that you were not immune from legal process while serving as President—so there is no doubt that you can testify in these proceedings." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

5) Impeachment mgrs: "If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

Republican Senators are rejecting the idea.

From the pool. Graham on Hse impeachment mgrs wanting to call Trump for interview:" It’s obviously a political ploy on their part." Graham on if Trump would come: "No. I hope not." Says the trial is "just a nightmare for the country." Calls it a "showboat move." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 4, 2021

Earlier this week Trump's attorneys released a response to the impeachment article passed by the House in January, accusing the former President of "inciting insurrection."

"The constitutional provision requires that a person actually hold office to be impeached. Since the 45th President is no longer 'President,' the clause ‘shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for...’ is impossible for the Senate to accomplish, and thus the current proceeding before the Senate is void ab initio as a legal nullity that runs patently contrary to the plain language of the Constitution," they wrote in a 14-page letter to the Senate. "It is denied that the 45th President of the United States ever engaged in a violation of his oath of office. To the contrary, at all times, Donald J. Trump fully and faithfully executed his duties as President of the United States, and at all times acted to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, while never engaging in any high Crimes or Misdemeanors."