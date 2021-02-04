Donald Trump

UPDATE: Trump Legal Team Responds; Democrats Demand Trump Testify at His Senate Impeachment Trial

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 04, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: ((AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

UPDATE: President Trump’s attorneys have rejected Democrat demands, calling them a “publicity stunt.” Trump will not testify at the impeachment trial next week. 

"We are in receipt of your latest public relations stunt. As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative interference in this unconstitutional proceeding," the attorneys wrote. "Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen." 

"The use of our Constitution to bring a purported impeachment proceeding is much too serious to try to play these games," they continued. 

***Original post***

House Democrat impeachment managers are demanding President Donald Trump testify at his Senate trial, which starts next week. 

Republican Senators are rejecting the idea. 

Earlier this week Trump's attorneys released a response to the impeachment article passed by the House in January, accusing the former President of "inciting insurrection." 

"The constitutional provision requires that a person actually hold office to be impeached. Since the 45th President is no longer 'President,' the clause ‘shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for...’ is impossible for the Senate to accomplish, and thus the current proceeding before the Senate is void ab initio as a legal nullity that runs patently contrary to the plain language of the Constitution," they wrote in a 14-page letter to the Senate. "It is denied that the 45th President of the United States ever engaged in a violation of his oath of office. To the contrary, at all times, Donald J. Trump fully and faithfully executed his duties as President of the United States, and at all times acted to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, while never engaging in any high Crimes or Misdemeanors."

