Scalise Blasts Biden Plans to Prioritize Vaccines for Illegal Immigrants

Yesterday the Department of Homeland Security released a statement ensuring illegal immigrants will have "equal access" to Wuhan coronavirus vaccines.

"DHS and its Federal government partners fully support equal access to the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution sites for undocumented immigrants. It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine. DHS encourages all individuals, regardless of immigration status, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible under local distribution guidelines," DHS released in a statement Monday. "DHS is committed to ensuring that every individual who needs a vaccine can get one, regardless of their immigration status."

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is blasting the policy and calling on the Biden Administration to put Americans first.

“President Biden’s plan to vaccinate illegal immigrants ahead of Americans who are currently being denied the COVID-19 vaccine is a slap in the face to millions of hard-working families who have been waiting months for the vaccine and expect Washington leaders to be looking out for them. This pattern of President Biden putting non-citizens ahead of American citizens is even more disturbing after last week’s actions that put foreign jobs over American jobs; now he is making Americans wait to get the vaccine behind people who came here illegally," Scalise said in a statement. "Even worse, this comes on top of the recent exposure of the Biden administration’s original plan to prioritize vaccinating terrorists at Guantanamo Bay over Americans here at home. It is time that President Biden puts Americans first when it comes to protecting the hard-working families who are counting on Washington to put them first."

"President Biden must abandon this ridiculous plan and instead focus on getting the elderly, the vulnerable, frontline workers, and other essential Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible," Scalise continued.

The Congressman also addressed the issue during an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning.