DHS Is Giving Illegal Immigrants 'Equal Access' to Wuhan Coronavirus Vaccines

The Department of Homeland Security announced today the agency supports granting illegal immigrants equal access to the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine, which is in short supply for American citizens.

"DHS and its Federal government partners fully support equal access to the COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine distribution sites for undocumented immigrants. It is a moral and public health imperative to ensure that all individuals residing in the United States have access to the vaccine. DHS encourages all individuals, regardless of immigration status, to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once eligible under local distribution guidelines," DHS released in a statement Monday. "DHS carries out its mission, including all areas within its COVID-19 response, without discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, nationality, or other protected class, and in compliance with law and policy. Further, DHS supports the equitable and efficient distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to all populations, including historically underserved communities."

"DHS is committed to ensuring that every individual who needs a vaccine can get one, regardless of their immigration status," the statement continues. "To reach underserved and rural communities, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in collaboration with federal partners, will coordinate efforts to establish and support fixed facilities, pop-up or temporary vaccination sites, and mobile vaccination clinics. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not conduct enforcement operations at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics. Consistent with ICE’s long-standing sensitive locations policy, ICE does not and will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors' offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary of circumstances."

Over the weekend, and after backlash, the Pentagon halted plans to give Guantanamo Bay detainees vaccine prioritization.