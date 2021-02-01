Rick Scott: Biden's 'Relief' Bill is Full of Goodies for the Left

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott is blasting President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Wuhan coronavirus 'relief' package as a taxpayer funded bill full of goodies for the far left.

"Let's remember this is all being headed by Bernie Sanders, who is the Democratic head of the budget committee. This is all Bernie Sanders' idea of where we should go," Scott said during an interview with Fox News. "This radical left agenda that isn't worried about the fact that we have $27 trillion worth of debt and we're not living anywhere close to within our means. This makes no sense. This is just a payback to the liberal left."

"Republicans believe in targeted relief. Let's remember, just about a month ago we spent, committed almost a $1 trillion. In the last 12 months, we've spent, or committed $4.5 trillion. We have no idea whether or not that money has been spent. Let's help people who have lost their job. Let's help our small businesses get open. Let's make sure to get this vaccine out," he continued. "We need to work together to get something done....we've already given $100 billion to our schools. In Florida schools are open. The CDC says the schools can open now, so this idea we have to spent billions and billions and billions more, this is just a payback to the teachers' union."

President Biden will meet with 10 Republican Senators at the White House Monday afternoon to discuss the current relief package. Republicans have suggested a smaller $600 billion package as a compromise. During a briefing earlier in the day, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said there is a large gap between the two sides, but that Biden is open to hearing differing ideas on the issue.