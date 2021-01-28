McCarthy: President Trump Has Pledged to Help Republicans Win in the Future

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had a meeting with former President Donald Trump in Florida today and has released some details about their discussion.

“House Republicans and the Trump administration achieved historic results for all Americans. We were able to do this because we listened to and understood the concerns of our fellow citizens that had long been ignored. As a result, House Republicans defied the experts and the media by expanding our growing coalition across the country," McCarthy released in a statement. “Today, President Trump committed to helping elect Republicans in the House and Senate in 2022. A Republican majority will listen to our fellow Americans and solve the challenges facing our nation. Democrats, on the other hand, have only put forward an agenda that divides us -- such as impeaching a President who is now a private citizen and destroying blue-collar energy jobs. For the sake of our country, the radical Democrat agenda must be stopped."

“A united conservative movement will strengthen the bonds of our citizens and uphold the freedoms our country was founded on," he continued.

McCarthy's meeting and statement come as rumors swirl around the founding of a new "Patriot Party" dedicated to Trump supporters and disenfranchised Republicans.