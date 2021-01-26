Susan Rice Is Back at the White House with a New Mission

Former White House Deputy National Security Advisor Susan Rice, who lied to the American people about the 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi and unmasked General Michael Flynn, is back at the White House in a new role for the Biden administration.

Rice is President Biden's domestic policy advisor and her focus is on "advancing racial equality." Today she made an appearance in the White House briefing room.

"The president has committed the whole of our government to advance racial justice and equity for all Americans," Rice said. "I believe we all rise or fall together. Advancing equity is a critical part of healing and restoring unity in our nation."

Rice is also working to combat "white nationalism."

On Tuesday afternoon, President Biden will sign a number of executive orders related to "racial equity," including one to end federal contracts with private prisons.