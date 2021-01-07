DOJ: Some Participants in Yesterday’s Violence Will Be Charged Today

The Department of Justice will be filing charges against a number of people involved in violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, with some coming as soon as today. Washington D.C. police made 58 arrests with more expected by local and federal authorities as individuals are identified.

“Yesterday, our Nation watched in disbelief as a mob breached the Capitol Building and required federal and local law enforcement to help restore order. The Department of Justice is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this attack on our Government and the rule of law face the full consequences of their actions under the law," Acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen released in a statement. "Our criminal prosecutors have been working throughout the night with special agents and investigators from the U.S. Capitol Police, FBI, ATF, Metropolitan Police Department and the public to gather the evidence, identify perpetrators, and charge federal crimes where warranted. Some participants in yesterday’s violence will be charged today, and we will continue to methodically assess evidence, charge crimes and make arrests in the coming days and weeks to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law."

U.S. Attorneys from around the country are asking the public to send identification tips to the FBI.