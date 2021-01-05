WATCH: Stacey Abrams Brags About Lack of 'Exact' Signature Matching in Georgia

It's Election Day in Georgia and the Republican U.S. Senate majority is hanging in the balance.

During an interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow Monday night, failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams bragged about a lack of "exact signature matching" on ballots.

"We were able to secure absentee ballot rules that actually treated every single voter the same. We were able to mitigate and eviscerate the exact match system that was keeping so many people off the rolls," Abrams said.

"They are two of the most egregious voter suppressors in the country." - Stacey Abrams sets the record straight on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/0ZxlNEYHnM — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Abrams' sister, U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner, is refusing to recuse herself from election cases in the state. She's also allowed thousands of questionable and possibly ineligible voters to cast ballots in the Senate runoff elections Tuesday.