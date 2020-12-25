President Trump and First Lady Melania Wish America a Merry Christmas

President Trump and First Lady Melania are wishing Americans all across the country and the world a very Merry Christmas.

"The First Lady and I send our warmest wishes to all Americans as we celebrate Christmas. While our gatherings might look different than in years past, this Christmas, like every Christmas, is an opportunity for us to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, and show our heartfelt gratitude for the abundant blessings God has bestowed upon our lives and country," President Trump released in a statement. "In this season of peace, we cherish the warmth, generosity, and faith that breathe life into our holiday gatherings. The love we share with our family and friends fills our hearts with joy, just as the story of Christ’s birth inspires people all over the world. This year, we come together as proud Americans—grateful for our sacred right to worship freely and to openly profess our trust in the enduring light and promise of the coming of God."

"To military families who are unable to celebrate Christmas together this year, our Nation humbly thanks you for your service and sacrifice. We are forever indebted to those who courageously serve our country in uniform—and those who walk alongside them. We also thank our Nation’s first responders, law enforcement officers, and frontline medical professionals who work tirelessly to serve and protect our communities. Your daily contributions are an example of the selfless love of God and remind us of the noble principles we strive to live by, especially during this special time of year," he continued. "To all Americans, and to all our friends around the globe celebrating today, we wish you a very merry Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year."

MERRY CHRISTMAS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2020

President Trump is spending the holiday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. On Christmas Eve, the First Lady participated in NORAD's Santa tracking tradition and called children waiting for gifts.

"Mrs. Trump reminded the kids to put milk and cookies out for Santa, and wished each child and their families a very Merry Christmas," a White House pool report states.