Anti-Second Amendment Groups Set Their Focus on Georgia Runoffs

With less than three weeks to go until the Georgia Senate runoff elections, anti-Second Amendment organizations are flooding the zone in hopes of turning the state blue and making Chuck Schumer the Majority Leader.

Michael Bloomberg's Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action are hosting a campaign event for Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff this week. Both candidates are anti-self-defense radicals who believe in firearms confiscation from lawful owners.

The Brady Campaign is also dumping big money into the state. From the Free Beacon:

One of the country's leading gun-control groups has entered the Georgia Senate runoffs with a six-figure buy against Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler. Brady PAC is running a 30-second ad on television in the state after making a $100,000 purchase, according to Federal Election Commission filings. The ad attacks Sen. Loeffler's record of supporting pro-gun legislation. The ad is the first significant spending by any gun-control group in the runoffs. Its focus on Second Amendment issues represents a turnaround from the non-gun ads Brady had run in the 2020 general election. The groups have remained largely absent from the Georgia races even though the outcome will decide which party controls the Senate for the next two years. If Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeat both Republican incumbents and take control of the legislative body, the gun bans and other measures favored by President-elect Joe Biden (D.) are more likely to become law than if Republicans retain control.

Further, if Democrats win the majority in the Senate, Biden's full gun control agenda could quickly become reality.

Today @Everytown and @MomsDemand are releasing a gun safety roadmap for the Biden administration. All can be done through executive action alone. @reidepstein’s preview:https://t.co/X5STZm5a2C — Maxwell Young (@maxwellcyoung) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the NRA has been actively pushing get-out-the-vote efforts.