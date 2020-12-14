School

Critical Race Theory Just Locked Down Another Contract in Virginia Public Schools

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 14, 2020 3:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Critical Race Theory Just Locked Down Another Contract in Virginia Public Schools

Source: (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

"Social justice consultants" and proponents of critical race theory, which teaches children to judge each other based on their skin color, just locked down a major contract in one of Virginia's largest school districts. 

"Loudoun County Public Schools has entered into a new agreement that pays more than $50,000 to a California business that trains staff members to address bias and oppression while fostering an atmosphere of social justice," West NOVA News reports. "The district has announced it is committed to eradicating what it describes as “systemic racism” and is investing time and money in combatting the problem despite mixed responses from district residents."

"The district had previously paid The Equity Collaborative $422,500 to train staff on racial matters, including 'critical race theory.' The vast majority, $314,000, was spent in 2019 to coach staff members on such matters," the report continues. "District public information officer Wayde Byard said the new contract will be used for training central office leaders that will run from November through the end of the school year in June 2021."

Loudoun County schools remain shut down for in-person learning. 

Meanwhile, over in neighboring Fairfax County the public schools have also been shelling out taxpayer dollars to foster racial animosity among students. The school district paid Boston University Professor Ibram X. Kendi, who criticized Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as a "white colonizer" for adopting two children from Haiti, $20,000 for a 45-minute virtual speech.

Recommended
Is a National Split Inevitable?
Scott Morefield
  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
'Full Speed Ahead': Durham Expands Trump-Russia Collusion Origins Investigation
Matt Vespa
Flashback: CNN Eats It Over Skepticism About COVID Vaccine
Matt Vespa
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Sleeping with the Enemy
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
The Bombshell Story The New York Times Still Hasn't Informed Its Readers About
Leah Barkoukis
'I Am Not the Only Woman:' Former Aide Accuses Gov. Cuomo of Sexual Harassment
Guy Benson
Operation Warp Speed: Trucks Packed with COVID Vaccine Roll Out to Start Crushing COVID
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular