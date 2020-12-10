Trump Campaign Manager Issues a Warning on Georgia

Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Bill Stepien is warning Republicans to take the January 5, 2021 Senate runoff races in Georgia seriously as Democrats continue to aggressively go after the state. Former Vice President Joe Biden is headed to the Peach State soon and will campaign for Republican opponents Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“Joe Biden’s trip to Georgia next week proves that Democrats are taking the Senate runoff elections seriously and so should Republicans. Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake and it is imperative that Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are returned to Washington to hold the line against radical, leftist attempts to raise taxes, impose the job-crushing Green New Deal, gut law enforcement, and grant amnesty to 11 million illegal aliens. Perdue and Loeffler have been strong allies for President Trump while their opponents represent everything liberal activists have been screaming about for four years," Stepien released in a statement Thursday morning. "Jon Ossoff is a cookie-cutter leftist opportunist who spends his entire life shopping for political offices. Raphael Warnock is an unrepentant Marxist who is the most radical candidate for statewide office in Georgia history. While President Trump continues his legal battle challenging the election, it is still of the utmost importance for Republicans to retain control of the Senate. Every Georgian should either vote early for Perdue and Loeffler or turn out on January 5th."

President Trump campaigned in Valdosta, Georgia last weekend and urged voters to protect his legacy by sending Loeffler and Perdue back to the Senate. Republicans must win at least one seat to maintain their majority.