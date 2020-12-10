Israel

President Trump Announces Another Middle East Peace Agreement

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 11:25 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump announced another historic peace agreement Thursday morning, adding Morocco to a growing list of African and Middle Eastern countries normalizing relations with Israel. 

Further, the United States has recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

"The United States affirms, as stated by previous Administrations, its support for Morocco's autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory.  Therefore, as of today, the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara territory and reaffirms its support for Morocco's serious, credible, and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute over the Western Sahara territory," Trump released in a proclamation. "The United States believes that an independent Sahrawi State is not a realistic option for resolving the conflict and that genuine autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the only feasible solution.  We urge the parties to engage in discussions without delay, using Morocco's autonomy plan as the only framework to negotiate a mutually acceptable solution.  To facilitate progress toward this aim, the United States will encourage economic and social development with Morocco, including in the Western Sahara territory, and to that end will open a consulate in the Western Sahara territory, in Dakhla, to promote economic and business opportunities for the region."

"By virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim that, the United States recognizes that the entire Western Sahara territory is part of the Kingdom of Morocco," the proclamation continues. 

