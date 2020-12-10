U.S. Foreign Aid is Being Rebranded

The White House announced Thursday the branding for foreign assistance provided by the United States will be rebranded and streamlined into one uniform logo, ensuring recipients understand where the aid is coming from.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order directing agencies of the United States Government to use a single logo on all United States foreign assistance. The Secretary of State, in coordination with the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, will be responsible for developing and coordinating this branding policy," the White House released in a statement. "The United States is by far the single largest foreign aid donor in the world. Today, more than 20 Federal agencies deliver United States foreign assistance under their individual brands and logos. The lack of a coherent branding policy has diminished the recognition of the American people’s generosity. Many beneficiaries of our aid do not realize the life-saving products, programs, services, goods, and materials they receive are paid for by citizens of the United States."

"United States foreign assistance is a powerful expression of our Nation’s values. It saves lives, enhances our national security, and boosts economic opportunities for our country and people across the globe. The use of a single logo will elevate United States engagement in partner countries and underscore the breadth and depth of the American taxpayers’ generosity and support for the wellbeing of individuals, families, and communities around the world," the statement continues.