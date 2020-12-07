Trump Gives an Update on Giuliani's Health

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office Monday after awarding wrestling icon Dan Gable the Medal of Freedom, President Trump gave an update on the health of Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani was diagnosed with Wuhan coronavirus over the weekend.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

“Rudy’s doing well. He's doing very well. No temperature and he actually called me earlier this morning. Was the first call I got," Trump said. "Greatest mayor in the history of New York and what he's doing now is more important. And he will admit that. He was the greatest mayor, did a fantastic job, especially when you see what's going on nowadays. Rudy Giuliani was a great, great mayor and what he's doing now, and he will say it, is even more important."

On Monday morning, the Trump campaign sent out a timeline of events surrounding the diagnosis.

"With consent of Mayor Giuliani, the Trump Legal Team releases the following statement," the campaign released. Mayor Giuliani tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia. The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return. No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines"

"Other team members who are defined as having had close contact will be following their physicians’ directives and CDC guidelines on self-isolation and testing," the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign legal team continues to fight against voting irregularities in a number of states.