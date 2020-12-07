Graham Calls for Georgia Ballot Audit Before 'It's Too Late'

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is calling on Georgia election officials to allow for signature verification of mail-in ballots.

Must have audit of mail-in ballot signatures to have confidence in the presidential election outcome in Georgia! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 7, 2020

Hope friends in Georgia will act while there is still time. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 7, 2020

President Trump has been relentlessly doing the same and has repeatedly gone after Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for failing to allow for signature verification.

The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win. What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2020

But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do. #Transparency https://t.co/h73ZfjrDt3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump was in the Peach State over the weekend campaigning for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the special election on January 5, 2021.

The answer to the Democrat voter fraud is not to stay at home - that’s what Pelosi and Schumer want you to do. If you want revenge on the Democrats for their efforts to steal the Presidential election, where we are fighting hard, you have to show up and vote in RECORD numbers! pic.twitter.com/XAJ0F2JmeL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020