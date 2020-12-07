White House

Graham Calls for Georgia Ballot Audit Before 'It's Too Late'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 07, 2020 2:15 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Graham Calls for Georgia Ballot Audit Before 'It's Too Late'

Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is calling on Georgia election officials to allow for signature verification of mail-in ballots. 

President Trump has been relentlessly doing the same and has repeatedly gone after Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for failing to allow for signature verification. 

Meanwhile, President Trump was in the Peach State over the weekend campaigning for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the special election on January 5, 2021. 

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
Mark Levin Details How Democrats in Pennsylvania Changed the Rules on Election Fraud
Katie Pavlich

Here's What Happened When Kelly Loeffler Asked Raphael Warnock to Denounce Marxism
Reagan McCarthy
Trump Gives an Update on Giuliani's Health
Katie Pavlich
Georgia Republicans File FEC Complaint Alleging Illegal Coordination Between Ossoff Campaign and Super PAC
Reagan McCarthy
GOP Senator Spars with Stephanopoulos Over Voter Fraud
Cortney O'Brien
WH COVID Testing Czar: There's No Science Behind Shutting Down Outdoor Dining in California
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular