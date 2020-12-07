California Restaurant Owner Sends Crucial Message to Politicians Living in 'La La Land' on Lockdowns

California restaurant and bar owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon, Angela Marsden, went viral over the weekend after posting this video:

Watch this video, folks. Sound on. pic.twitter.com/Oo6LMdmE1p — Klavan Squarebeard, first of his name (@SpencerKlavan) December 4, 2020

Now, she's calling out hypocritical politicians for implementing unreasonable and unrealistic stay-at-home, lockdown orders.

"I have ten people working for me who I had to tell have no jobs, right before Christmas with no notice," Marsden said. "You're living in la-la land if you think the rest of us, the middle class and the lower-middle class, can actually stay at home...I have a single mom with a child who can't pay her rent. I've got a new hire because we actually got busy in October with the patio and it looked like things were going to turn around, who is couch surfing because she no longer has an apartment and her unemployment has run out. It is ridiculous."

"As politicians or mayor of a city, it is your job to look at risk assessment," she continued. "The decisions that are being made, make no sense."

According to local ABC10 News in San Diego, endless numbers of small business in California have been forced to close since the pandemic began at the beginning of 2020.