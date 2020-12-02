President Trump Gives an Election Update from the White House

Speaking from the White House Wednesday, President Donald Trump gave an update on what he sees as the status of the presidential race.

"This may be the most important speech I've ever made. I want to provide an update on our efforts to expose the tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the ridiculously long November 3 elections. We used to have what was called Election Day. Now we have election days, weeks, and months and lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous period of time, especially since you have to prove almost nothing to exercise our greatest privilege, the right to vote. As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is under coordinated assault and siege," Trump said.

"The constitutional process must be allowed to continue. We are going to defend the honesty of the vote by ensuring every legal ballot is counted and that no illegal ballot is counted. This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me; it's about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election and all future elections," he continued.

Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States



During a briefing at the White House earlier in the day, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany also addressed the issue.

"The president has said that he believes all legal votes should be counted and all illegal votes should not be counted. And, in fact, the campaign is pursuing that litigation. I can’t get into the details of that litigation here, but they still do have active cases in Nevada and Wisconsin," she said.

On Saturday, Trump will travel to Georgia to campaign with Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.