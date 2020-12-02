Former Trump Campaign Manager Explains What Went Wrong

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who was removed from his position and demoted in July, sat down for an interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum Tuesday night to explain what went wrong.

"We had a plan. I always had a lot of confidence in our plan. And I think the president and Jared had a lot of confidence in the plan. And it was unfortunate that we diverged from the plan right as we came down the stretch," Parscale said.

"We understood where the weakness is, where we need to pick up the votes. We understood what Election Day operations need to look like because of the legal fight. We planned that fight out two years in advance. I understood that this was going to happen. My team understood it was going to happen," he continued, adding that President Trump could have portrayed himself more empathetically throughout the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. "We had a plan to increase the Latino and black vote, which we did. We had a plan to try to keep the suburban housewives. We had a lot of plans. And we knew exactly what the path was to victory. COVID threw a wrench in it. But we still had a plan even through that."

Parscale addressed his removal as campaign manager, which led to behavior that ultimately resulted in his arrest outside of his Florida home.

"I mean, I was hurt. I mean, that's an obvious sign now that I was hurt. I didn't get a warning sign really that, no one asked me to change my plan. No one asked me to do anything different. I don't know exactly why I was removed and why, all of the sudden, we had to challenge the plan. I have a lot of thoughts of why I think that is," he said.

Parscale said he isn't willing to rule out a President Trump victory and has confidence in Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani.

"I think the president is still clearly in a position that he might be able to pull this off. And I'm not ready to call it off yet, because I think it's weird. I just think it's still weird that things like, in Pennsylvania, votes keep coming in day after day after day after day. Arizona, every two hours, the votes kept coming in," he said. "But states like, that had it really organized, Florida and Ohio, easily pulled away. And so I still think there's something to look at there. I'm not satisfied that this was a fair election."

Watch below: