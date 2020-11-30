Arizona Governor Certifies 2020 Election Results

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has certified the 2020 presidential election with former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner. With all votes counted, Biden leads President Donald Trump by more than 10,000 votes.

"The votes have been tabulated. All 15 counties have certified their results," Ducey said Monday.

Today, we signed the canvass for the 2020 election in Arizona. I’m grateful to the voters, the county election offices, the county recorders’ offices, & the poll workers across the state for their dedication to the success of our election system. @SecretaryHobbs @GeneralBrnovich pic.twitter.com/vdjhuQosZd — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) November 30, 2020

Gov. Ducey (R-AZ) certifies Biden’s win in Arizona, and announces he will sign documents today so that Senator-elect Mark Kelly (D) can be sworn in “as swiftly as possible.”



(Kelly will be sworn in on Wednesday, per reports. The Senate will then be 52R-48D.) pic.twitter.com/UKwpws2wP3 — The Recount (@therecount) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are currently participating in an emergency election integrity hearing in downtown Phoenix. A number of witnesses have detailed voter irregularities and improper ballot oversight on Election Day.

Witness at #ArizonaHearing says she was refused observation of at least 2,000 duplicate ballots pic.twitter.com/KKMHDmerIB — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 30, 2020

Ellis is responding to Ducey's certification, calling the vote count fraudulent.