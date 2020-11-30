Donald Trump

Arizona Governor Certifies 2020 Election Results

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 2:35 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has certified the 2020 presidential election with former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner. With all votes counted, Biden leads President Donald Trump by more than 10,000 votes. 

"The votes have been tabulated. All 15 counties have certified their results," Ducey said Monday. 

Meanwhile, Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis are currently participating in an emergency election integrity hearing in downtown Phoenix. A number of witnesses have detailed voter irregularities and improper ballot oversight on Election Day. 

Ellis is responding to Ducey's certification, calling the vote count fraudulent. 

