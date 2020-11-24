White House

One Very 'Lucky Bird' Has Been Pardoned at the White House

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 24, 2020 3:20 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Trump officially pardoned a White House turkey named "Corn" on Tuesday afternoon in the Rose Garden. The other turkey, "Cob," wasn't so lucky. 

"We're here today to continue a beloved annual tradition, the official presidential pardon of a very very fortunate turkey, because Thanksgiving is a special day for turkeys, I guess, probably for the most part not a very good one if you think about it," Trump said with First Lady Melania Trump standing by his side. "It my honor to president to you this year's lucky bird, Corn. And just in case case we needed him, Cob. Corn and Cob. That's not too hard to remember is it?" 

Corn and Cob arrived in splendid fashion over the weekend and stayed at the Willard Hotel, which is one block from the White House. 

The turkey pardon tradition was informally started under President Abraham Lincoln.

