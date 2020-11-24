One Very 'Lucky Bird' Has Been Pardoned at the White House

President Trump officially pardoned a White House turkey named "Corn" on Tuesday afternoon in the Rose Garden. The other turkey, "Cob," wasn't so lucky.

"We're here today to continue a beloved annual tradition, the official presidential pardon of a very very fortunate turkey, because Thanksgiving is a special day for turkeys, I guess, probably for the most part not a very good one if you think about it," Trump said with First Lady Melania Trump standing by his side. "It my honor to president to you this year's lucky bird, Corn. And just in case case we needed him, Cob. Corn and Cob. That's not too hard to remember is it?"

"Every American can be united in thanksgiving to God for the incredible gifts He has bestowed upon us—the blessings of family, community, and this exceptional, beautiful, and great country." — President Trump pic.twitter.com/T1MDxrpZx1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 24, 2020

Corn and Cob arrived in splendid fashion over the weekend and stayed at the Willard Hotel, which is one block from the White House.

The turkey pardon tradition was informally started under President Abraham Lincoln.