DOJ: The Initial Case Against Jeffrey Epstein Wasn't Properly Handled

The Department of Justice Office of Professional Responsibility [OPR] has concluded a lengthy investigation into how federal charges were handled against pedophile Jeffery Epstein more than a decade ago. Many, including Epstein's victims, have long argued Epstein got a sweetheart legal deal from then U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta. Essentially, OPR found that to be true.

"While OPR did not find that Department attorneys engaged in professional misconduct, OPR concluded that the victims were not treated with the forthrightness and sensitivity expected by the Department. OPR also concluded that former U.S. Attorney Acosta exercised poor judgment by deciding to resolve the federal investigation through the non-prosecution agreement and when he failed to make certain that the state of Florida intended to and would notify victims identified through the federal investigation about the state plea hearing," DOJ released in a statement. "In order to fully respect the rights and dignity of Jeffrey Epstein’s many victims, the Department first invited victims and their legal representatives to be briefed this morning on the report’s contents. The Privacy Act prohibits the Department from releasing the full report publicly, but permits the report to be disclosed upon request to a congressional committee with jurisdiction over the matter, and this has been done."

"We salute the courage of survivors as they again are confronted with these horrible crimes and their aftermath. The Department will thoroughly review the report, which will inform our implementation of the Crime Victims Rights’ Act and the Attorney General’s Guidelines on Victim and Witness Assistance," the statement continues.

Epstein was found hanging in his federal prison cell in August 2019 after being charged with a new set of sexual crimes. While he allegedly "hung himself," his partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested in July 2020 and has been reportedly cooperating with investigators.