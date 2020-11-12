Nancy Pelosi

Democrats Blast Nancy Pelosi's Ice Cream Frenzy While the Economy Was Cratering

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 7:00 AM
Democrats are blasting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her Marie Antoinette "let them eat cake" moment back in April. At the time, Americans were locked down and the economy was cratering under the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. 

According to a memo first obtained by POLITICO, New Deal Strategies, Justice Democrats, Sunrise Movement and Data for Progress are blaming Pelosi for "what went wrong for Congressional Democrats in 2020."

"Democrats are right to be concerned about their underperformance down the ballot. Based on current projections, Biden’s margin of victory will come close to President Barack Obama’s margin in 2012. But in 2012, House Democrats gained 8 seats, while in 2020 they are on track to lose at least that many," the memo states. "The economy was voters’ top concern in this election. When Democratic leaders make unforced errors like showing off two sub-zero freezers full of ice cream on national television or cozy up with Wall Street executives and corporate lobbyists while Trump tells voters we are the party of the swamp, it is not surprising that we lose. We need a new generation of leadership grounded in a multiracial, working class experience and background."

Despite losing significant ground in the House, Pelosi has already placed her bid to keep the speakership.

 

Most Popular