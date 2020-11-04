Trump Vows to Fight On: We Won and This is a Fraud on the American People

Speaking from the East Room of the White House just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, President Trump declared he will "not stand" for Democrats trying to disenfranchise Republican voters as many states continue to tally votes.

"A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people [Trump voters] and we won’t stand for it," Trump said. "This [voter turnout] is a record, there's never been anything like it."

But the incumbent President was also in a sober mood, acknowledging the night hasn't gone as planned.

"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything and all of the sudden it was just called off," he said. "We were all set to get outside to celebrate something so beautiful, so good."

On the remaining states, Trump expressed confidence in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

"Most importantly, we're winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount of votes," Trump said.

On the issue of late vote tallies, Trump declared "a fraud is being perpetuated on the American people" and pointed to his court battle predictions about mass mail in voting. He called for vote counting to stop and said he will appeal to the Supreme Court immediately.

"We want the law to be used in a proper manner," Trump said. "Frankly, we won this election...We won this election. This is a major fraud on this nation."