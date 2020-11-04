White House

Former Wisconsin Governor Tweets Recount Info as Wisconsin Comes Down to the Wire

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 11:45 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is indicating the Badger State is headed for a recount as vote totals show a razor thin margin between President Joe Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. 

That being said, Walker also indicated Biden's current lead of 20,000 votes may be too much of a gap to bridge. Former Republican Congressman Sean Duffy is saying the same. 

President Trump was winning the state overnight until a number of votes from Milwaulkee County gave Biden the lead.

