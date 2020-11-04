Former Wisconsin Governor Tweets Recount Info as Wisconsin Comes Down to the Wire

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is indicating the Badger State is headed for a recount as vote totals show a razor thin margin between President Joe Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Election Recount Procedures in Wisconsin:https://t.co/6IJc0tnpH0 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020

Only an aggrieved candidate, defined as a candidate for an office whose total votes were within 1% of the winner’s vote total when at least 4,000 votes were cast...may request a recount of results for an office. Wis. Stat. § 9.01(1)(a)1. https://t.co/YBf31AarS2 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020

That being said, Walker also indicated Biden's current lead of 20,000 votes may be too much of a gap to bridge. Former Republican Congressman Sean Duffy is saying the same.

If it holds, 20,000 is a high hurdle. https://t.co/Mb9Z0siYhY — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020

After recount in 2011 race for WI Supreme Court, there was a swing of 300 votes. After recount in 2016 Presidential race in WI, @realDonaldTrump numbers went up by 131.



As I said, 20,000 is a high hurdle. #Election2020 https://t.co/CEr82eiCWH — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020

On Fox Business, former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy says "there's no way" Trump can overcome his current deficit in Wisconsin, and Biden is going to win the state. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) November 4, 2020

President Trump was winning the state overnight until a number of votes from Milwaulkee County gave Biden the lead.