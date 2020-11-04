BREAKING: Trump Campaign Will Ask for Recount in Wisconsin

The Trump campaign will officially request a recount in Wisconsin after all votes in the state were counted, allegedly giving former Vice President Joe Biden the upper hand.

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien released in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

More results here: https://t.co/WSml3RdgJ2 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

Earlier today former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is very familiar with the recall process in the Badger State, cast doubt on whether President Trump's vote total would qualify.

Only an aggrieved candidate, defined as a candidate for an office whose total votes were within 1% of the winner’s vote total when at least 4,000 votes were cast...may request a recount of results for an office. Wis. Stat. § 9.01(1)(a)1. https://t.co/YBf31AarS2 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) November 4, 2020

Overnight President Trump was winning Wisconsin, but lost his lead after a number of ballots from Milwaulkee County, a Democrat stronghold, were counted.