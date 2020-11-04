White House

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Will Ask for Recount in Wisconsin

Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 12:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump campaign will officially request a recount in Wisconsin after all votes in the state were counted, allegedly giving former Vice President Joe Biden the upper hand. 

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien released in a statement Wednesday afternoon. 

Earlier today former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, who is very familiar with the recall process in the Badger State, cast doubt on whether President Trump's vote total would qualify. 

Overnight President Trump was winning Wisconsin, but lost his lead after a number of ballots from Milwaulkee County, a Democrat stronghold, were counted.

