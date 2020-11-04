Ballot Counters in Detroit Are Covering Up Windows to Hide Their Process

UPDATE: The state has been called for Biden.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Biden (D) Has Won The State Of MI And Its 16 Electoral Votes



Race Called At 11-04 04:19 PM



All Results: https://t.co/P8otcaDgvj — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

***Original post***

Ballot counters in Detroit, Michigan have covered up windows and are preventing poll watchers from overseeing vote counts as the state's election results come down to the wire.

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

Some of the windows remain blocked off. I asked a few people who taped them up and why, no clear answer. A few poll challengers / workers tell us they feel there wasn’t a fair number of repubs and dems in this room. Sec of State’s office gave us this reponse: pic.twitter.com/un1RyFTUJj — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is a staunch opponent of President Trump. The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in the state, citing a lack of transparency around vote counting.

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien released in a statement Wednesday. "We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”