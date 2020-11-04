Donald Trump

Ballot Counters in Detroit Are Covering Up Windows to Hide Their Process

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2020 4:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ballot Counters in Detroit Are Covering Up Windows to Hide Their Process

UPDATE: The state has been called for Biden. 

***Original post***

Ballot counters in Detroit, Michigan have covered up windows and are preventing poll watchers from overseeing vote counts as the state's election results come down to the wire. 

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is a staunch opponent of President Trump. The Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in the state, citing a lack of transparency around vote counting. 

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien released in a statement Wednesday. "We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

LIVE BLOG: Trump Campaign Announces Michigan Lawsuit
CNN's Jones on Why 'A Lot of People are Hurt and Scared...in the Democratic Party' After Last Night
Matt Vespa
Biden Has Flipped Michigan, But Trump Campaign Is Fighting Back
Matt Vespa
Biden Won Virginia, But Trump's Showing in the Northern Part of the State Was...Surprising
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Wins Wisconsin as the Trump Campaign Calls for a Recount
Julio Rosas
'Conflict of Interest': GOP Candidate Calls for Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro to Step Aside
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular