RNC Releases Data From Arizona Rallies: Lots of Democrats and New Voters

The Republican National Committee has released data on two rallies President Trump held in Arizona this week, showing Republicans aren't the only people driving the enthusiasm behind his campaign.

Another huge turnout for @realDonaldTrump!



? 17,251 signups for Goodyear rally



? 19.5% NOT Republican



? 35.7% (!) did not vote in 2016



Thank you to everyone helping keep ARIZONA red in 2020! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

ARIZONA is fired up and ready to re-elect for @realDonaldTrump!



? 23,591 signups for Bullhead City rally



? 24.0% NOT Republican



? 45.3% (!) did not vote in 2016



Thank you to the thousands of supporters who turned out! — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) October 28, 2020

While President Trump was campaigning in the Grand Canyon State, Senator Kamala Harris was representing the Biden campaign in Tucson and Phoenix for much smaller events.

According to Rasmussen Reports, Trump is closing the deal just days before voters head to the polls.

President Trump has moved to a three-point lead over Democrat Joe Biden in Arizona just days before Election Day. A new Rasmussen Reports telephone and online survey of Likely Voters in Arizona shows Trump leading Biden 48% to 45%. Little over a week ago, the Democrat had a 48% to 46% advantage. Two percent (2%) prefer some other candidate, while four percent (4%) are undecided. Factor in those who haven’t made up their minds yet but are leaning toward one candidate or the other, and Trump gains a point, taking a 49% to 45% lead. In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by three-and-a-half points in Arizona, carrying 48% of the state’s voters. Ninety-three percent (93%) of Arizona voters say they’ve made up their minds whom they’re going to vote for. Trump has a negligible 49% to 48% advantage among this group.