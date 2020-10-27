Trump Campaign Rips 'Horribly Wrong' Bloomberg Story About Florida Ads

Earlier today Bloomberg published a story claiming President Donald Trump's campaign pulled television advertisements in the key battleground state of Florida just one week before Election Day.

Trump has canceled $5.5 million on TV ads in Florida in the final two weeks of the campaign.



Instead, Trump is now placing his final bet on four battleground states: Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania.



via @MarioDParker and Gregory Kortehttps://t.co/l9WbDuFdI4 — Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou (@misyrlena) October 27, 2020

According to the Trump campaign, the story is completely false.

This story is absolutely false and based on erroneous information.



We have seven figures up on TV in Florida and we are up on TV in 12 states.



This is irresponsible reporting and needs to be retracted as false. https://t.co/aCD82m6v1E — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) October 27, 2020

“The Bloomberg story is horribly wrong and should never have been written. The campaign, with the RNC coordinated buy, is up with a seven figure buy in Florida on broadcast TV alone. In addition in Florida, we are up with six figures in local cable, six figures in Spanish language, and six figures on radio. Our ad buying week by week in the state has been consistent, and the reporting on this issue demonstrates a clear misunderstanding of how ad buying works (and in some cases a misunderstanding of simple addition and subtraction)," Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement. "Last week we announced a $55 million buy over the final two weeks, which is a 40 percent increase over our previous levels. Just yesterday we added $6 million on top of that for the final week. Including Florida, the Trump campaign is on television in 12 states and also nationally. This is sloppy reporting at the highest level.”

Democrat rival Michael Bloomberg has been dumping cash into Florida on behalf of Joe Biden. He also happens to own Bloomberg News.