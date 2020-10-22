Nancy Pelosi Loses It When Asked About the Joe and Hunter Biden Scandal

During her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about the ongoing scandal surrounding Joe and Hunter Biden's foreign dealings. She was not pleased.

"Madam Speaker there are serious allegations of corruption involving Joe Biden...are you going to respond to this in any way?" Washington Examiner reporter Kerry Picket asked.

"I'm not going to answering your question, okay? We're talking about the coronavirus. I don't have all day for questions," Pelosi answered.

.@SpeakerPelosi snaps at a reporter asking her about Hunter Biden: "I’m not answering those questions — we’re talking about the coronavirus." pic.twitter.com/p71CSpq8l2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 22, 2020

The question comes as most media outlets, including taxpayer funded National Public Radio, continue to cover for Joe Biden by refusing to acknowledge or dig into evidence about his family's alleged corruption.

This is an incredible statement.



“That are not really stories.”



The Joe and Hunter Biden stories are legit, with hard evidence and on the record sourcing, unlike many anonymously sourced stories we’ve seen for years NPR jumped to cover. How pathetic for so-called “journalism” https://t.co/EetDljsFhn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 22, 2020

The New York Post reported today that Hunter Biden routinely involved Joe Biden in his foreign deals. He referred to him as "the chairman" and "the big guy." Text messages show Hunter Biden asking for a portion of foreign payments to be allocated to "the big guy." Joe Biden has denied knowing anything about these deals.