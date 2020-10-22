Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi Loses It When Asked About the Joe and Hunter Biden Scandal

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Oct 22, 2020 3:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

During her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about the ongoing scandal surrounding Joe and Hunter Biden's foreign dealings. She was not pleased. 

"Madam Speaker there are serious allegations of corruption involving Joe Biden...are you going to respond to this in any way?" Washington Examiner reporter Kerry Picket asked. 

"I'm not going to answering your question, okay? We're talking about the coronavirus. I don't have all day for questions," Pelosi answered. 

The question comes as most media outlets, including taxpayer funded National Public Radio, continue to cover for Joe Biden by refusing to acknowledge or dig into evidence about his family's alleged corruption. 

The New York Post reported today that Hunter Biden routinely involved Joe Biden in his foreign deals. He referred to him as "the chairman" and "the big guy." Text messages show Hunter Biden asking for a portion of foreign payments to be allocated to "the big guy." Joe Biden has denied knowing anything about these deals. 

Bobulinski writes that Hunter Biden also referred to his father as “my chairman and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.”

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” says Bobulinski, who was the CEO of the company being formed. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Most Popular